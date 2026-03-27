Scholastic (SCHL) Price Target Increased by 13.89% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Scholastic (NasdaqGS:SCHL) has been revised to $41.82 / share. This is an increase of 13.89% from the prior estimate of $36.72 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of $39.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholastic. This is an decrease of 196 owner(s) or 46.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHL is 0.13%, an increase of 36.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.99% to 20,523K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHL is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ananym Capital Management holds 1,210K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,116K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 12.57% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 798K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 726K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Bragg Financial Advisors holds 669K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%.

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