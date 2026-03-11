Is Scholastic (SCHL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Scholastic (SCHL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Scholastic is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Scholastic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCHL's full-year earnings has moved 34.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SCHL has moved about 15.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 8% on average. This means that Scholastic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

John Wiley & Sons (WLY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.5%.

For John Wiley & Sons, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Scholastic is a member of the Publishing - Books industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.2% so far this year, so SCHL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. John Wiley & Sons is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Scholastic and John Wiley & Sons. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

