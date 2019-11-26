Scholastic (SCHL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scholastic (SCHL) closed at $37.02, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the publishing, education and media company had lost 2.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SCHL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SCHL is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $591.20 million, down 2.23% from the year-ago period.

SCHL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.78% and +2.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SCHL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SCHL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SCHL has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.25 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.79.

The Publishing - Books industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

