Scholastic Q4 Profit Beats Street, But Revenue Misses

July 20, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) on Thursday reported its results for the fourth quarter, with earnings beating Street estimates, however, revenues fell short of expectations.

The company reported net income of $75.7 million or $2.26 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $52.1 million or $1.46 per share. Earnings for the quarter beat analysts' average estimate of $1.70 per share.

Revenue increased to $528.3 million from $514.4 million the previous year. It missed consensus estimate of $541.76 million.

The company also approved a $100 million increase in share repurchase authorization after the company returns over $160 million to shareholders in the fiscal year.

