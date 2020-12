(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $35.1 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $71.0 million or $2.02 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, second quarter earnings were $1.15 per share, compared to $2.06 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues were $406.2 million, compared to $597.2 million last year.

