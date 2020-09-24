Markets
Scholastic Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $39.8 million or $1.16 per share, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of $58.5 million or $1.68 per share.

Excluding one-time items, first-quarter loss was $0.90 per share, compared to a loss of $1.59 per share last year.

First-quarter revenue was $215.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to $232.6 million last year.

