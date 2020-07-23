Scholastic Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $13.0 million or $0.38 per share, compared to last year's net income of $17.9 million or $0.50 per share last year.

Revenues dropped 40% to $284.0 million from $470.7 million last year.

The company said revenues dropped as more than 120,000 U.S. schools serving 55 million students were closed from March through May.

