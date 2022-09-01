Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Scholastic Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Scholastic had debt of US$6.50m at the end of May 2022, a reduction from US$190.2m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$316.6m in cash, so it actually has US$310.1m net cash. NasdaqGS:SCHL Debt to Equity History September 1st 2022

A Look At Scholastic's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Scholastic had liabilities of US$619.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$102.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$316.6m as well as receivables valued at US$326.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$79.6m.

Since publicly traded Scholastic shares are worth a total of US$1.57b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Scholastic boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Scholastic grew its EBIT by 152% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Scholastic will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Scholastic may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, Scholastic actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Scholastic has US$310.1m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 152% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$184m. So is Scholastic's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Scholastic (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

