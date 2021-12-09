Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) climbs 5.3% this week, taking one-year gains to 53%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) share price is up 50% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 22% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 10% in three years.

Since the stock has added US$67m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Scholastic only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Scholastic actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 8.5%. The stock is up 50% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SCHL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Scholastic, it has a TSR of 53% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Scholastic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 53% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Scholastic better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Scholastic has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

