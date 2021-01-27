Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that SCHL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHL was $26.48, representing a -26.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.80 and a 40.85% increase over the 52 week low of $18.80.

SCHL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Pearson, Plc (PSO) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC). SCHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1175%, compared to an industry average of 31.8%.

