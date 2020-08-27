Dividends
SCHL

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that SCHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.65, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHL was $22.65, representing a -50.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.80 and a 13.17% increase over the 52 week low of $20.01.

SCHL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Pearson, Plc (PSO) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC). SCHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -600%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHL

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular