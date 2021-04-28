Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that SCHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.29, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHL was $30.29, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.36 and a 61.12% increase over the 52 week low of $18.80.

SCHL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Pearson, Plc (PSO) and Educational Development Corporation (EDUC). SCHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.