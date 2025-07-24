Scholastic Corporation Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.4 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $35.9 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $508.3 million from $474.9 million last year.

Scholastic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

