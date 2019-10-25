Scholastic Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHL

In trading on Friday, shares of Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.70, changing hands as low as $37.67 per share. Scholastic Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.38 per share, with $47.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.68.

