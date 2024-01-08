Scholastic Appoints Haji Glover To Succeed Ken Cleary As CFO

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), a publishing, education and media company, announced Monday that Haji Glover has been named Scholastic's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective January 22, 2024.

Glover succeeds current CFO Ken Cleary, who will fully transition to his new role as President of International. Glover will lead Scholastic's global finance organization, overseeing all financial functions, including financial reporting, planning and analysis, controllership, tax and treasury.

Glover will also be a member of the executive committee and report to Scholastic President and CEO Peter Warwick in New York. He brings over 27 years of financial planning, analysis and corporate finance experience to Scholastic.

Most recently, Glover served as the Director of Finance at Amazon. Prior to joining Amazon, he held the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Scholastic from 2020 to 2022 and held various finance leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, Ford Motor Company, Honeywell International and Alvogen Group from 2000 to 2020.

