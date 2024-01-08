News & Insights

Markets
SCHL

Scholastic Appoints Haji Glover To Succeed Ken Cleary As CFO

January 08, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), a publishing, education and media company, announced Monday that Haji Glover has been named Scholastic's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective January 22, 2024.

Glover succeeds current CFO Ken Cleary, who will fully transition to his new role as President of International. Glover will lead Scholastic's global finance organization, overseeing all financial functions, including financial reporting, planning and analysis, controllership, tax and treasury.

Glover will also be a member of the executive committee and report to Scholastic President and CEO Peter Warwick in New York. He brings over 27 years of financial planning, analysis and corporate finance experience to Scholastic.

Most recently, Glover served as the Director of Finance at Amazon. Prior to joining Amazon, he held the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Scholastic from 2020 to 2022 and held various finance leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, Ford Motor Company, Honeywell International and Alvogen Group from 2000 to 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.