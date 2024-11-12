Scholar Rock reports Q3 EPS (66c), consensus (60c)

Reports that the Company did not record any revenue for the quarter ended September 30, or for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. “We were thrilled to announce positive and statistically significant topline data from the pivotal Phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial, a major achievement that underscores apitegromab’s potential to redefine the standard of care for patients with SMA,” said Jay Backstrom, M.D., MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scholar Rock (SRRK). “The positive SAPPHIRE trial validates our approach to targeting pro-and latent myostatin and demonstrates apitegromab’s potentially transformative benefit. Based on these results, we plan to submit a BLA and MAA in the first quarter of 2025 and are working diligently to prepare for the commercial launch of apitegromab, and if approved, to deliver the potentially transformative benefits of apitegromab to children and adults living with SMA.” Dr. Backstrom continued, “The robust results from SAPPHIRE also reinforce the broader potential of our selective myostatin inhibition strategy across our pipeline, with potential readthrough to our cardiometabolic program as we evaluate apitegromab in obesity in our Phase 2 EMBRAZE proof-of-concept trial. We were pleased to announce in September that the EMBRAZE trial is fully enrolled, and we expect to report initial data in the second quarter of next year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SRRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.