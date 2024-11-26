Scholar Rock price target raised to $50 from $40 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andres Maldonado raised the firm’s price target on Scholar Rock (SRRK) to $50 from $40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the “mixed signals” from Biohaven’s (BHVN) Phase 3 taldefgrobep alfa data are a net positive for Scholar Rock’s apitegromab’s penetration dynamics. The firm now views the launch trajectory for apitegromab “as clear of any near-term headwinds.”

