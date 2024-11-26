News & Insights

Stocks
BHVN

Scholar Rock price target raised to $45 from $36 at Truist

November 26, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Srikripa Devarakonda raised the firm’s price target on Scholar Rock (SRRK) to $45 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Competitor Biohaven’s (BHVN) Phase 3 trial in spinal muscular atrophy failed to meet the primary endpoint, and Truist sees a stronger case for Scholar Rock in SMA, which reported statistically significant improvements with Apitegromab, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the SMA market opportunity could be larger than anticipated given removal of this competitive overhang, and views Scholar Rock as a potential takeout target given the positive SMA data and Apitegromab in Phase 2 trial in obesity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SRRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN
SRRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.