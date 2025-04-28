Markets
SRRK

Scholar Rock Names David Hallal Chief Executive Officer; Appoints New CFO And COO

April 28, 2025 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK), a company focused on treatments for neuromuscular, cardiometabolic, and other serious diseases, said on Monday that it has appointed David L. Hallal as Chief Executive Officer.

Hallal has served as Chairman at Scholar Rock since 2017, and just prior to that, he spent over a decade as CEO, COO, and CCO of Alexion.

Hallal has succeeded Jay Backstrom, who will serve as a strategic advisor, working closely with Scholar Rock's executive team and Board.

In addition, the company has appointed Vikas Sinha, who was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Alexion and ElevateBio, as CFO.  

Further, Scholar Rock has appointed R. Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer. Earlier, he was COO of Argenx.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.