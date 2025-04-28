Scholar Rock Names David Hallal Chief Executive Officer; Appoints New CFO And COO

(RTTNews) - Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK), a company focused on treatments for neuromuscular, cardiometabolic, and other serious diseases, said on Monday that it has appointed David L. Hallal as Chief Executive Officer.

Hallal has served as Chairman at Scholar Rock since 2017, and just prior to that, he spent over a decade as CEO, COO, and CCO of Alexion.

Hallal has succeeded Jay Backstrom, who will serve as a strategic advisor, working closely with Scholar Rock's executive team and Board.

In addition, the company has appointed Vikas Sinha, who was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Alexion and ElevateBio, as CFO.

Further, Scholar Rock has appointed R. Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer. Earlier, he was COO of Argenx.

