SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDNG CRP Earnings Results: $SRRK Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDNG CRP ($SRRK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.60 per share, beating estimates of -$0.61 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDNG CRP Insider Trading Activity

SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDNG CRP insiders have traded $SRRK stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUBLIC EQUITIES, L.P. INVUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,009,433 shares for an estimated $82,397,638 .

. SRINIVAS AKKARAJU has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,175,713 shares for an estimated $34,385,672 .

. EDWARD H MYLES (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 263,775 shares for an estimated $7,616,990 .

. JING L. MARANTZ (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 125,655 shares for an estimated $3,605,332 .

. MO QATANANI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 81,928 shares for an estimated $3,056,095 .

. JAY T. BACKSTROM (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,680 shares for an estimated $1,662,573 .

. TRACEY SACCO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,890 shares for an estimated $940,603 .

. JUNLIN HO (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,781 shares for an estimated $610,970 .

. CARYN PARLAVECCHIO (CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,730 shares for an estimated $479,411.

SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDNG CRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDNG CRP stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

