Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 26.23

The average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been revised to 26.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 24.77 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.19% from the latest reported closing price of 18.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.08%, an increase of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 55,429K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,060K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,172K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,733K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,599K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,294K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Scholar Rock Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock's approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

