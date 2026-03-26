Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 56.81

The average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding (NasdaqGS:SRRK) has been revised to $56.81 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of $51.36 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.55% from the latest reported closing price of $44.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an decrease of 197 owner(s) or 37.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.34%, an increase of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 123,926K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 10,825K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 6,898K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,613K shares , representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,402K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 43.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,759K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 78.75% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,221K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,904K shares , representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 19.72% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.