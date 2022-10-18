Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shareholders have endured a 73% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK); the share price is down a whopping 73% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 22% in three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 19% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 9.2% in the same time period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Scholar Rock Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Scholar Rock Holding saw its revenue grow by 171%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 73% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Scholar Rock Holding shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 73%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 25%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 7% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Scholar Rock Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Scholar Rock Holding you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

