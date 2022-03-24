Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Stock Jumps 9.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares rallied 9.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations on the company’s progress with its pipeline development spinal muscular atrophy.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $33.19 million, up 604.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SRRK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Certara, Inc. (CERT), finished the last trading session 0.2% higher at $21.51. CERT has returned -7.6% over the past month.

Certara, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -15.4% over the past month to $0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +83.3%. Certara, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.