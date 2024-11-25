Scholar Rock ‘easier to own’ after Biohaven data, says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee notes that Biohaven’s (BHVN) Phase 3 study of taldefgrobep alfa failed on the primary endpoint with no statistical separation versus placebo on the primary endpoint of MFM-32 at 48 weeks. Following the competitor data, Scholar Rock (SRRK) is now “a more derisked cleaner story and easier to own,” says the analyst, who reiterates a Buy rating and $50 price target on Scholar Rock shares ahead of obesity proof of concept data due in Q2 of 2025 and the SMA launch planned for Q4 of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.