Scholar Rock ‘easier to own’ after Biohaven data, says Jefferies

November 25, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee notes that Biohaven’s (BHVN) Phase 3 study of taldefgrobep alfa failed on the primary endpoint with no statistical separation versus placebo on the primary endpoint of MFM-32 at 48 weeks. Following the competitor data, Scholar Rock (SRRK) is now “a more derisked cleaner story and easier to own,” says the analyst, who reiterates a Buy rating and $50 price target on Scholar Rock shares ahead of obesity proof of concept data due in Q2 of 2025 and the SMA launch planned for Q4 of 2025.

