Scholar Rock Chief Scientific Officer Conducts Multiple Sales Throughout January 2026

Key Points

Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares directly for a transaction value of approximately $695,938 on Jan. 22, 2026, at a weighted average price of $46.71 per share.

The sale represented 14.82% of Qatanani’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 85,660 shares, which equates to 0.08% of shares outstanding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Jan. 22, 2026, Mo Qatanani, Chief Scientific Officer of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), directly sold 14,898 shares in open-market transactions, totaling approximately $695,937, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,898 Transaction value $695,938 Post-transaction shares (direct) 85,660 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($46.71). Post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026 closing price

Key questions

What portion of Qatanani’s ownership capacity remains after this transaction?

Following this sale, direct ownership stands at 85,660 shares, or just 21% of total holdings.

Following this sale, direct ownership stands at 85,660 shares, or just 21% of total holdings. Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

No, the sale was exclusively comprised of directly held common stock, with no activity involving restricted stock units, options, or trust/LLC entities, as confirmed by the SEC Form 4 and footnotes.

Company overview

Metric Value *Price $44.34 Market capitalization $4.52 billion Net income (TTM) -$353.43 million *1-year price change 4.18%

*Price and 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in protein growth factor signaling to develop therapies for severe diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares sold on January 22nd were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to schedule sales in advance. So the sale wasn’t a voluntarily action conducted that day. And on the 16th and 14th, Qatanani sold more shares, but the shares sold on the 16th were to cover tax withholding obligations, and the ones sold two days earlier were also a part of a 10b5-1 plan.

Scholar Rock has big plans for 2026, as it plans on launching one of its key product candidates, apitegromab, into U.S. and European markets, following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and other global agencies. The company claims that apitegromab is the world’s first and only muscle-targeted treatment candidate to improve motor function in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a severe and genetic neuromuscular disease.

The company is still operating with a net loss, and the stock increased by barely 2% in 2025, but if its apitegromab project is successful, SRRK has a stronger case as a promising investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 1, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.