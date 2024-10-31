Scholar Education Group Confidently Buys Back Shares

Scholar Education Group (HK:1769) has released an update.

Scholar Education Group has completed a purchase of 630,000 shares under its share award scheme, indicating confidence in its future prospects and belief that the current share price undervalues the company. The shares, purchased at an average price of HK$5.64, are intended for future awards to selected participants. Scholar Education Group plans to continue monitoring market conditions for additional purchases.

