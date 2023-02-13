Schoenberg Ido Updates Holdings in American Well (AMWL)

Fintel reports that Schoenberg Ido has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.98MM shares of American Well Corp (AMWL). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 16.43MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.19% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Well is $5.18. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 43.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.62.

The projected annual revenue for American Well is $325MM, an increase of 20.06%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.15%, a decrease of 36.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 141,264K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 17,529K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,070K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 16,295K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,867K shares, representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 7,101K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 51.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,822K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 8.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,078K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 10.64% over the last quarter.

American Well Background Information

American Well Corporation (Amwell) is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives.

