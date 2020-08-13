US Markets

Schoeller-Bleckmann swings to half-year loss on write-offs in North America

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Austrian oilfield equipment producer Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) swung to a loss in the first half of 2020, burdened by write-offs on assets in North America.

The group posted a loss after tax of 12 million euros ($14 million) after a profit of 17.2 million in the previous year. Earnings were weighed down by 20 million euros of non-cash impairment charges on assets of subsidiaries in North America.

The company, which generates a large chunk of revenue in North America, saw revenues fall 22% to 185 million euros in the January-June period.

The company will publish its half-year report on Aug. 27.

($1 = 0.8447 euros)

