Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SCHO ETF, which added 47,200,000 units, or a 21.8% increase week over week.—

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TLTW ETF, which added 375,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHO, TLTW: Big ETF Inflows

