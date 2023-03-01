SCHO Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHO ETF (Symbol: SCHO) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $47.8942 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of SCHO, the RSI reading has hit 24.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 40.4. A bullish investor could look at SCHO's 24.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SCHO's low point in its 52 week range is $47.87 per share, with $50.2867 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.90. SCHO shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day.
Also see: Institutional Holders of TWTC
KSPN Videos
Southwest Airlines 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.