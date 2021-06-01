Schnitzer Steel Sees Q3 Ferrous And Finished Steel Sales Volumes Higher Than Guidance

(RTTNews) - Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) expects its third-quarter Ferrous volumes to be about 25% higher than 977000 Long Tons reported in the second quarter of 2021, the company said in an SEC filing dated June 1, 2021.

This preliminary result is higher than the outlook it provided in its second quarter earnings call on April 7, 2021.

Schnitzer said it will be participating at certain upcoming investor conferences, including the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on June 1, 2021 and the Goldman Sachs Steel and Aluminum Field Trip Virtual Conference on June 7, 2021, during which, the company said, it may discuss the preliminary results.

Schnitzer also expects its finished steel sales volumes for the third quarter to be greataer than the earlier outlook and about 10% higher than 136000 Short Ton reported in the last quarter.

For the third quarter, net income per ferrous ton is expected to be in a range between the $47 achieved in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and up to 5% higher.

Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton for the third quarter is expected to be in a range between the $73 achieved for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and up to 5% higher.

The company also revealed that the fire at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mill in McMinnville, Oregon, occurred on May 22, 2021 does not expect to have impact on its third-quarter results, as the incident happened near the end of the quarter.

The company is scheduled to report its third quarter earnings on June 30.

