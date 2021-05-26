Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) closed at $53.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal had gained 15.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SCHN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, up 3540% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $734.5 million, up 82.4% from the year-ago period.

SCHN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1027.91% and +46.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SCHN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SCHN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SCHN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

