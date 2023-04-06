Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 6.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schnitzer Steel Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHN is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 26,107K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHN is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schnitzer Steel Industries is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.05% from its latest reported closing price of $28.70.

The projected annual revenue for Schnitzer Steel Industries is $2,918MM, a decrease of 10.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVUVX - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMAT - Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHN by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VYSVX - Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHN by 9.91% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company's integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company's steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

