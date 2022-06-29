Schnitzer Steel Industries Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) will host a conference call at 11:30 AM ET on June 29, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.schnitzersteel.com/company/investors/event-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 5844557 .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.