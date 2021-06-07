Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Schnitzer Steel Industries's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at February 2021 Schnitzer Steel Industries had debt of US$170.8m, up from US$133.7m in one year. However, it does have US$11.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$159.5m.

How Healthy Is Schnitzer Steel Industries' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SCHN Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Schnitzer Steel Industries had liabilities of US$264.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$406.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.3m as well as receivables valued at US$217.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$442.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Schnitzer Steel Industries is worth US$1.56b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Schnitzer Steel Industries's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 10.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Schnitzer Steel Industries grew its EBIT by 100% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Schnitzer Steel Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Schnitzer Steel Industries produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 57% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Schnitzer Steel Industries's EBIT growth rate suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! Zooming out, Schnitzer Steel Industries seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Schnitzer Steel Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

