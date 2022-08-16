Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Schnitzer Steel Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$217m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$381m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an ROCE of 14%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 20%, it's not as good.

NasdaqGS:SCHN Return on Capital Employed August 16th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Schnitzer Steel Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Schnitzer Steel Industries Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Schnitzer Steel Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 97%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Schnitzer Steel Industries has. Since the stock has returned a solid 65% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Schnitzer Steel Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

