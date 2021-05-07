Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCHN) P/E Is Still On The Mark Following 34% Share Price Bounce

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 34% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 267% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, Schnitzer Steel Industries may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Schnitzer Steel Industries certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:SCHN Price Based on Past Earnings May 7th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Schnitzer Steel Industries' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 137% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 39% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 92% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 17%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Schnitzer Steel Industries is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Schnitzer Steel Industries' P/E

Schnitzer Steel Industries shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Schnitzer Steel Industries maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

