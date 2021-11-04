Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that SCHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.45, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHN was $52.45, representing a -11.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.34 and a 170.22% increase over the 52 week low of $19.41.

SCHN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). SCHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.62. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -2.04%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the schn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 10.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCHN at 3.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.