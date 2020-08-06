Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that SCHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.24, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHN was $19.24, representing a -25.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.87 and a 90.68% increase over the 52 week low of $10.09.

SCHN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). SCHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -84.03%, compared to an industry average of -28.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 45.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCHN at 4.56%.

