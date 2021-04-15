Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 16, 2021

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that SCHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.55, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHN was $40.55, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.86 and a 213.61% increase over the 52 week low of $12.93.

SCHN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). SCHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1027.91%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.