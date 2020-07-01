Markets
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN):

-Earnings: -$5 million in Q3 vs. $16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q3 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Revenue: $403 million in Q3 vs. $547 million in the same period last year.

