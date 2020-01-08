Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN):

-Earnings: -$7.00 million in Q1 vs. $16.19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5 million or -$0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.16 per share -Revenue: $405.58 million in Q1 vs. $564.02 million in the same period last year.

