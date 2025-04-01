SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $RDUS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES ($RDUS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $648,659,483 and earnings of -$1.03 per share.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $RDUS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN HEISKELL (SVP & President, Recycling P&S) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,675 shares for an estimated $477,568 .

. JAMES MATTHEW VAUGHN (SVP, GC, CCO, Corp. Secretary) sold 1,379 shares for an estimated $22,932

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

