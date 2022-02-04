Schneider's (SNDR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Schneider National SNDR fourth-quarter earnings of 76 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line surged 72.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Operating revenues of $1,574.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,524.7 million and rallied nearly 24.5% year over year as economic activities gained pace. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 21% to $1,444.8 million. The results benefited from higher revenues across all the segments.
Income from operations (adjusted) surged 67% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $177 million. Adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) increased 340 basis points to 87.7%. Notably, the lower the value of the ratio, the better.
Schneider National, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
Segmental Highlights
Truckload revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 11% year over year to $523.6 million, primarily due to effective revenues and network management as well as new dedicated business growth. Average trucks (company trucks and owner-operated trucks) in the segment fell 5.3% year over year to 9,250. Revenues per truck per week in the segment increased 17.7% to $4,521 million. Truckload income from operations was $87.7 million in the reported quarter, up 35% year over year. The operating ratio improved to 83.3% in the fourth quarter from 86.2% in the year-ago period.
Intermodal revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) were $317.6 million, up 18% year over year owing to increased revenues per order. Revenues per order increased 20%. Segmental income from operations surged more than 100% to $54.6 million, primarily driven by strong revenue management and network execution. The intermodal operating ratio improved to 82.8% in the quarter under review from 90.8% in fourth-quarter 2020.
Logistics revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) surged 46% to $547.5 million, driven by growth of the Schneider FreightPower platform and its agility in a dislocated freight market. Logistics income from operations surged 73% year over year to $37.4 million due to volume growth and technology-optimized net revenue management. The operating ratio in the segment improved to 93.2% from 94.2% in fourth-quarter 2020.
Liquidity
Schneider, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $244.8 million compared with $395.5 million at the end of 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
2022 Outlook
Schneider anticipates an excess demand condition with gradual supply chain improvement.
Schneider anticipates 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.35-$2.55. The midpoint of the guidance ($2.45) is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36.
The full-year effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25%.
Net capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $450 million.
Sectorial Snapshot
Within the broader Transportation sector, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT, United Airlines UAL and Delta Air Lines DAL recently reported fourth-quarter 2021 results.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported earnings of $2.28 per share in fourth-quarter 2021. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. The bottom line surged 58.3% year over year on the back of higher revenues across all segments
J.B. Hunt’s operating revenues of $3,497 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,287.8 million. The top line increased 27.7% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, rose 21.7% year over year.
United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #5, incurred a loss (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.60 per share in fourth-quarter 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.23. The amount of loss narrowed 77.1% year over year.
United Airlines’ operating revenues of $8,192 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,930.9 million. The top line surged more than 100% year over year, with passenger revenues contributing 84% to the top line and surging 185.4% to $6,878 million.
Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #5, reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 86 cents from non-recurring items) of 22 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.53 per share. Strong holiday travel demand and favorable pricing aided the December quarter’s results.
Delta’s revenues came in at $9,470 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,232.1 million and soaring more than 100% year over year. The upside can be attributed to people resorting to air travel during the holidays.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.