Schneider unveils solutions to address energy, sustainability challenges with AI

Schneider Electric (SBGSY) accelerated its end-to-end AI-ready data center solutions with new announcements that address the urgent energy and sustainability challenges driven by high demand for AI systems. The first part of the announcement is a new data center reference design, co-developed with NVIDIA (NVDA), which will support liquid-cooled, high-density AI clusters of up to 132 kW per rack. Optimized for NVIDIA’s GB200 NVL72 and Blackwell chips, the design streamlines planning and deployment with proven, validated architectures, addressing the unique challenges of utilizing liquid cooling at-scale. Additionally, Schneider Electric has introduced its new Galaxy VXL uninterruptible power supply, the industry’s most compact, high-density UPS designed for AI, data center, and large-scale electrical workloads. Galaxy VXL UPS offers 52% space savings compared with the industry average, and with a power density of up to 1042 kW/m, this scalable, 1.25 MW modular UPS is designed to deliver more efficient power in a smaller, high-density footprint. Both innovations form part of Schneider Electric’s end-to-end, AI-ready data center solutions, which focus on three key areas including developing an energy strategy for the AI era; deploying advanced infrastructure; and sustainability consulting. They seek to benefit data center owners and operators as they deploy energy efficient, high-density infrastructure to support AI workloads as sustainably as possible.

