Schneider (SNDR) Rides on Segmental Growth, Expenses Ail

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR benefits from strength across its Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics segments. Shares of Schneider have gained 11.3% over the past year against the 10.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company recently reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 72 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line surged 20% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,746.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,668.8 million and rallied 28.4% year over year as economic activities gained pace. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 20% to $1,497.9 million.

How is Schneider Doing?

Solid performance in the Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics segments is driving Schneider National’s top line, which increased 20%, 22% and 21%, respectively, year over year in second-quarter 2022. Surge in Truckload revenues was primarily owing to Midwest Logistics Systems revenues, effective yield management and dedicated new business growth. The Intermodal segment is benefiting from favorable revenue management actions, while the Logistics unit is thriving on the back of increased revenue per order, higher volumes within the company’s brokerage offering, including increased contribution from the Power Only service offering, and incremental port dray revenues.

Further, Schneider National anticipates an excess demand condition with a gradual supply-chain improvement. Owing to the bullish demand scenario, management raised the 2022 EPS forecast. Schneider now anticipates 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.60-$2.70 (previous view: $2.55-$2.70).

However, rising operating expenses, mainly due to high purchased transportation costs and salaries, wages and benefits expenses, can hurt the bottom line. Total operating expenses increased 27.1% year over year in second-quarter 2022, with a 19.9% surge in purchased transportation costs and a 23.6% rise in salaries, wages and benefits expenses.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Schneider carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors can consider are GATX Corporation GATX, Triton International Limited TRTN and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) as well.

GATX Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for the current year. GATX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of GATX have gained 16% over the past year.

Triton has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.4% for the current year. TRTN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN’s current-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 90 days. Shares of TRTN have gained 21.5% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 140.1% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have gained 122.6% over the past year.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.