Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Revenue Up 7.9%

Key Points Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $0.21, topping non-GAAP estimates and matching the prior year’s result.

Operating revenue (GAAP) of $1,420.5 million grew 7.9% compared to the prior year.

Logistics income from operations fell 29%, pointing to margin pressure in this key segment.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), a leading provider of truckload, intermodal, and logistics services, reported earnings on July 31, 2025. The most notable update from this release is that the company delivered GAAP revenue of $1,420.5 million, narrowly surpassing analyst GAAP revenue estimates of $1,412.24 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $0.21 versus a consensus of $0.20. Both headline figures (diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share) were flat or slightly ahead of last year’s levels. Management described the results as largely expected but signaled ongoing uncertainty due to competitive pricing and cost pressures. Overall, the period showed operational improvements in the Truckload and Intermodal units and highlighted resilience despite persistent market and policy challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted, Non-GAAP) $0.21 $0.20 $0.21 0.0% Revenue $1,420.5 million $1,412.24 million $1,316.7 million 7.9% Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge, Non-GAAP) $1,282.0 million $1,167.9 million 9.8% Operating Income $55.0 million $51.0 million 7.8% Net Income $36.0 million $35.3 million 2.0%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Schneider National operates across three main lines of business: Truckload (long-distance transportation by truck), Intermodal (using a combination of truck and rail to move containers), and Logistics (coordinating third-party freight and supply chain solutions). It supports North American commerce by providing capacity across major logistics channels, leveraging a network of company-owned vehicles, third-party carriers, and digital solutions.

Its recent activity has centered on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions, investing in technology to boost efficiency, and focusing on diversified service. The addition of Cowan Systems expanded the Dedicated Truckload business and contributed to overall truck count growth. Technology investment, especially in artificial intelligence tools, is a core initiative to drive productivity and manage costs. Key to its success are offering reliable service, maintaining regulatory compliance, retaining drivers in a competitive market, and delivering cost savings through innovation and network optimization.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operations Highlights

Operating revenue (GAAP) was $1,420.5 million, an increase of 7.9% compared to Q2 2024. Adjusted income from operations grew nearly 9% to $56.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA expanded 9% to $166.3 million. Despite these gains, net income (GAAP) saw only a modest 2% increase to $36.0 million. Earnings per share (GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP) were flat compared to Q2 2024.

The Truckload segment, which covers both on-demand and contract trucking, recorded a 15% year-over-year rise in revenue (excluding fuel surcharge), driven by the integration of Cowan Systems, supported by a 27% year-over-year jump in average truck count and an increase in revenue per truck per week. The segment’s income from operations climbed 31%, and its operating ratio—a measure of efficiency where a lower value is better—improved by 70 basis points to 93.6%.

The Intermodal segment, which handles equipment like containers that move by both truck and rail, achieved a 5% revenue boost. Volume increased 5% as well, and income from operations rose 10% on the back of new business wins and lower purchased transportation costs. The operating ratio improved by 30 basis points, a sign of greater efficiency. However, management noted that trade policy and tariffs introduced some volume uncertainty, though new contract awards helped mitigate these risks.

The Logistics business, covering freight brokerage and supply chain management, delivered revenue growth of 7%. but saw income from operations drop 29%. The operating ratio in this segment worsened notably to 97.7%. Lower brokerage volume and revenue per order were called out as the main drivers of margin deterioration in the Logistics segment. While the acquisition of Cowan Systems did expand logistics service offerings, it was not enough to offset market softness in brokerage. This underperformance is a current area of concern and signals the segment is under margin pressure.

Wage and benefit costs rose 13.3% compared to Q2 2024, reaching $399.3 million. At period end (June 30, 2025), cash and cash equivalents stood at $160.7 million, up significantly from year-end (December 31, 2024), while total debt was $526.2 million as of June 30, 2025. Free cash flow for the first six months of 2025 improved by over $10 million versus the same period in 2024.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, continuing its regular payout without change from recent quarters.

Business Lines and Key Initiatives

Truckload operations, especially in the Dedicated unit, benefited from the Cowan Systems purchase, which expanded the fleet and supported top-line and margin growth. Dedicated service—where trucks and drivers serve one customer full-time—made up 70% of the Truckload business by truck count in Q1 2025. Meanwhile, traditional Network Truckload saw a 7% drop in average trucks, reflecting efforts to boost asset efficiency amid soft market conditions. Management openly stated that rate increases in this segment remain “non-compensatory,” meaning they do not sufficiently cover costs, as noted for the Truckload segment, so further improvement is a major focus area.

Intermodal is seeing continued momentum thanks to recent business wins and network optimization. Intermodal orders were up 5%, and average revenue per order held steady. The company’s large rail partnerships, especially with Union Pacific, CSX, and CPKC, give it access and reliability benefits. Yet, management cautioned that tariffs and fluctuating international trade may influence future results in unpredictable ways.

Logistics operations struggled, as margin pressure in freight brokerage—a key part of this segment where the company arranges freight on behalf of other shippers—led to an income from operations decline of 29%. Logistics income from operations declined due to lower brokerage volume, despite benefits from acquired operations. The company’s technology-driven FreightPower platform, which uses digital tools to match shippers and qualified third-party carriers, remains a strength, but it did not overcome broader trends.

On innovation, management highlighted specific progress on cost reduction, citing a goal of $40 million in full-year annualized savings from investments in artificial intelligence, digital workflows, and automation of routine tasks. The digital assistant and “digital employee” models are aimed at freeing up staff for higher-value work and supporting profitability as wage costs rise.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Priorities

Management offered updated guidance for FY2025, narrowing its outlook for adjusted diluted earnings per share to $0.75–$0.95, compared to the previous range of $0.75–$1.00. This revision lowers the high end but reflects continued expectations for adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in FY2025 over FY2024. Net capital expenditures, targeted in the $325–$375 million range for full year 2025, remain unchanged, as does projected effective tax rate of 23.0% to 24.0% for FY2025. The company did not provide specific quarterly guidance or forecasts beyond these annual figures.

The leadership team stressed the ongoing challenges facing the business, including trade-policy uncertainty, high industry capacity, and ongoing wage and equipment cost inflation. Investors should watch for how pricing recovers, especially in Network Truckload and brokerage, as well as the impact of new contract wins in Intermodal. Execution on technology-driven cost savings, additional asset efficiency actions, and strategic acquisitions are noted as priorities that could shape results over the second half of the year.

SNDR pays a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

