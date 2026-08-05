Schneider Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pricing and Productivity

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 31.8%. Earnings rose 38.1% from 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenues increased 10.4% year over year to $1.57 billion and topped the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion by 4%. Disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity gains supported the quarter. Truckload revenue per truck per week improved 5% to $4,162.

Apart from better-than-expected results, Schneider has also raised its 2026 guidance.Management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to 90 cents-$1.10 per share from 70 cents-$1.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.02. The outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 24%.

Net capital expenditures are now expected to be between $350 million and $400 million, down from the prior range of $400 million-$450 million. Management cited lower planned spending on trailing equipment. Schneider expects continued capacity rationalization to support freight conditions, though its outlook incorporates a range of demand and driver-capacity outcomes for the second half.

Schneider National, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

SNDR Posts Broad Profitability Improvement

Income from operations rose 30% year over year to $71.4 million. Adjusted income from operations increased 29% year over year to $73.2 million, reflecting stronger execution across the enterprise.

The adjusted operating ratio improved 110 basis points to 94.5%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% year over year to $180 million, while adjusted net income climbed 36% to $51 million.

Schneider's Truckload Results Gain Momentum

Truckload revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, increased 1% year over year to $627.6 million. Improved Network pricing and productivity more than offset lower Dedicated volume. Total average trucks declined to 11,762 from 12,224 a year earlier.

Dedicated revenues fell to $430.9 million from $440.4 million, while Network revenues increased to $196.6 million from $181.9 million. Network revenue per truck per week jumped to $4,421 from $3,821, highlighting stronger pricing and asset productivity.

Truckload income from operations rose 28% year over year to $51.4 million. The improvement reflected better Network pricing and productivity, fuel surcharge recovery, equipment utilization and higher gains on equipment sales.

These benefits were partly offset by increased purchased transportation and maintenance costs. The segment operating ratio improved 180 basis points to 91.8%, indicating a meaningful reduction in operating costs as a percentage of revenues.

Schneider's Intermodal Earnings Rise

Intermodal revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, declined 1% year over year to $262 million. Revenue per order decreased 2% year over year to $2,394, mainly due to a shorter length of haul, while orders edged up to 108,461 from 108,218.

Intermodal income from operations increased 14% year over year to $18.4 million. Fuel surcharge recovery, volume growth and higher gains on equipment sales outweighed increased purchased transportation costs. The operating ratio improved 90 basis points to 93%.

SNDR's Logistics Segment Delivers Strong Growth

Logistics revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, increased 11% year over year to $376.1 million. Higher revenue per order drove the gain, though lower brokerage volume limited the upside.

Segment income from operations surged 53% year over year to $12.1 million. Higher net revenue per order and cost actions more than offset increased purchased transportation expense and weaker brokerage volume. The operating ratio improved 90 basis points to 96.8%.

Schneider Strengthens Liquidity and Shareholder Returns

Schneider exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $292.7 million compared with $227.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $385.6 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $388.1 million at the end of the prior quarter.

SNDR generated $171.4 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter. Net capital expenditures were $83.5 million. Second-quarter free cash flow was $87.9 million, down from $123 million a year ago as net capital expenditures increased.

The company repurchased 0.2 million Class B shares for $5.2 million under its $150 million authorization. It also returned $34.6 million to shareholders through dividends in the first half of 2026.

Currently, Schneider sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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