Schneider price target raised to EUR 240 from EUR 224 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Uglow raised the firm’s price target on Schneider Electric (SBGSY) to EUR 240 from EUR 224 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SBGSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.